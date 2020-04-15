Although he has not been a half season as a special adviser to the New York Knicks basketball, David Blatt’s time in the New York franchise is over. This was reported by Marc Berman of the New York Post and Ian Begley of SNY, who added that the agreement was finalized “on good terms.”

Blatt had come from the hand of former President Steve Mills, who in addition to being a friend was Blatt’s companion at Princeton. However, with the dismissal of Mills and the assumption of Leon Rose, he decided not to renew Blatt’s contract and bet on his own people to help him lift basketball from the legendary franchise.

Blatt had arrived at the Knicks in his transition from the benches to the offices after learning that the multiple sclerosis that he suffers did not allow him to continue with his tasks at the helm of Olympiacos. In his extensive coaching career, he has won multiple titles in Europe and was an NBA Finalist in 2015.

