The New York City Marathon will return in November



In 2019, the New York City Marathon had a record number of participants: 53,640 runners.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The world’s most popular marathon will return on November 7 after it had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the excitement of athletes, fans and authorities, the organization announced that one of the most iconic events of the New York City It will return in 2021, but with some restrictions. The main one is the limit of runners, which will be 33,000 for the 50th edition.

It’s official! Together with city and state government officials, we’re excited to announce that, on November 7, 2021, 33,000 people will run the #TCSNYCMarathon! pic.twitter.com/i7fxLfoYn8 – TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) May 17, 2021

“This will be a historic and unprecedented year for the New York City Marathon,” said the Race Director Ted Metellus. He also commented: “We will organize a safe and memorable race for the 50 years of the marathon. This year we will demonstrate the strength, inspiration and determination of our city.

It should be noted that marathoners must demonstrate a negative COVID-19 test or show the vaccination card in order to compete.