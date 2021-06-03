The New York Auto Show will receive public

15 minutes. The New York International Auto Show will be held again this year with a day for the media, on August 19, and 10 days for the general public, from August 20 to 29, as confirmed by the organization of the event.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo noted that the automobile show, one of the largest in the United States, will return to its regular headquarters, the Javits Center in Manhattan, after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 show was scheduled to be held in April, the usual month of the show. However, the organization was forced to cancel the event due to the situation of the pandemic in the country.

The show has been held in the American city since 1900. For years it has specialized in being the launching place for the latest news about SUVs and luxury cars.

Economic engine for the state

Cuomo said Wednesday that the salon has great economic importance for the city and the state. He also indicated that this year the improvement in the situation of the pandemic will allow the sample to be carried out normally.

“The New York International Auto Show is not just one of our most beloved summer traditions, it is a great economic engine for our state,” said the Governor.

“Last year, this very popular event had to be canceled due to the pandemic. But thanks to the intense work of New Yorkers to defeat COVID, the show will return this year,” continued Cuomo.

“We are excited to welcome automotive enthusiasts and industry professionals back to this show, with attendance levels equal to those before the pandemic and with a new exhibition focused on electric vehicles with five lanes in which the assistants will be able to test vehicles “, finished indicating the governor.

The show’s organization pointed out that this year the show will dedicate one of its sections exclusively to electric vehicles. Total, will exhibit almost 1,000 vehicles in the show.