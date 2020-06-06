© Provided by Agencia .

New York, June 5 . .- The Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office in New York announced on Friday that it will not charge protesters detained in recent days for minor crimes in the framework of the protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Police in Minneapolis (Minnesota).

Since the protests broke out, hundreds of people have been detained almost every night in the Big Apple.

In recent days, a large majority of those arrested have been for defying the curfew and continuing to demonstrate on the streets, with hardly any violent incidents.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, among the crimes that will not be prosecuted are those of illegal assembly and public disorder, the most common accusations against peaceful protesters.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance explained in a statement that the decision is “in the interest of Justice” and seeks to avoid unnecessary interactions with the criminal justice system, reduce racial disparities and avoid collateral consequences.

In this way, in addition, the Prosecutor’s Office will have sufficient resources to act against individuals who commit violent acts against the agents or who participated in the looting registered during some nights.

“The indictment of protesters accused of minor crimes undermines key ties between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” said Vance, who considered that days after Floyd’s death, the United States and New York are in a moment fundamental to combat racism and injustices of the system.

“Our office has a moral imperative to apply public policies that assure all New Yorkers that black lives matter in our justice system and in our society and that police violence is a crime,” he added.

Vance also praised the thousands of citizens who have protested peacefully and said that the Prosecutor’s Office is willing to listen to anyone who wishes.

The protests continue this Friday in New York, with numerous calls around the city, while the curfew is maintained from 20:00 local time, a measure taken by the authorities after the chaos and looting that took place in the first days of demonstrations.

