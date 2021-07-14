The new Yaris Cross is already in production

Congratulations at Toyota’s factory in the Czech Republic. Manufacturing has already begun on the Toyota Yaris Cross, the second electric hybrid model based on Toyota’s GA-B platform that debuted the current Yaris.

The Czech plant has received a significant economic boost of 400 million euros to modernize and increase its production capacity to 300,000 units, supporting the Valenciennes factory (France). This translates into an increase in the workforce, which is already close to 5,000 workers.

The Yaris Cross directly attacks the small SUV segment and in addition to its hybrid powertrain is interesting because it can also be chosen with AWD-i all-wheel drive (which we tested in the RAV4 AWD-i, a car with a very similar aesthetic).

In addition to manufacturing, all the design and development of this new hybrid SUV has been done in Europe, with European drivers as a target. He is expected to help the brand achieve 1.5 million sales by 2025. Of those, 90% will be electrified that year. For this reason, in Spain it is only sold with a hybrid engine.