The new Xiaomi scooter, at a demolition price: for 270 euros and with shipping from Spain | Motor

Xiaomi already sells several models of electric scooters in Spain. The Mi Electric Scooter 1S is the successor to its first best seller and now you can get it at a record price on Ebay.

Little by little it has become more common to see electric scooters in cities, especially those of Xiaomi, which today are the clear leaders of a sector in constant growth. This success has led the Asian brand to expand its catalog with new models, such as the one we are dealing with today.

Its about Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S, whose official price is 379 euros, although luckily now there is an offer that allows you to buy it for much less: Ebay sells it if you apply the code P15XIAOMI.

This new Xiaomi scooter renews the standard range of the brand, extending the battery autonomy up to 30km and maintaining the maximum speed at 25 km / h.

Shipping is totally free from Spain (Toledo) to any part of the Peninsula.

This electric scooter is the successor to the first of Xiaomi’s scooters to arrive in Spain, its first best seller, now updated with energy improvements and other extras that may not be noticed on a day-to-day basis but that improve its performance and durability.

Its range is about 30 km, although it depends largely on the speed at which you travel and the unevenness you have to overcome, although it is already a good battery autonomy for your day to day, to go and return to work, for example.

Although it reaches 30 km / h, in many areas you cannot drive at maximum speed and it is not even recommended or legal, although that top speed is there in case you could take advantage of it at some point.

It has three modes: eco, standard and sport, each with an assigned speed and power, so it only remains to adapt to each situation.

