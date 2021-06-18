The new Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series receives EEC certification and its launch is imminent

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 would have a 120 Hz screen and a new version of MIU optimized for tablets.

As we anticipated a few months ago, the Chinese giant Xiaomi plans to launch a new range of tablets with Android, which, following the nomenclature of the previous models, has been baptized as Xiaomi Mi Pad 5.

Now, we have just learned that the new Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series has already received EEC certification, a piece of information that tells us that the launch of these three new tablets is imminent.

This is all we know so far about the new Xiaomi tablets

How we can read in Gizmochina the new range of Xiaomi tablets has passed the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) certification on June 11.

In this certification only one of the models of this new series appears, which appears identified with the number 21051182G and with the reference Tablet.

This model would be added to another that had already been previously certified with the number M2105K81C, revealing two of the three models that the Chinese giant is going to put on the market.

All this seems to indicate that, for the first time, Xiaomi is going to present a global version of one of its tablets and in the event that this information is finally confirmed. would great news for all fans of the Chinese brand.

From what we know so far, all three models in the Mi Pad 5 series will feature a 11 inch LCD screen with a 2.5K resolution of 2.5600 × 1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 hertz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

Regarding their processors, the three versions of the Mi Pad 5 will have chipsets compatible with the new 5G networks, although they will equip models from different manufacturers.

Thus, the more Pro version will be equipped with the Qualcom Snapdragon 870, while the other two will bet on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

At the level of autonomy, these three new tablets of the Chinese brand will have a 4,260 mAh dual-cell battery Or what is the same, a large 8,720 mAh battery.

Xiaomi has a plan to improve the quality of MIUI

Regarding the rest of the Mi Pad 5 features, it should be noted that they will have a physical fingerprint reader on the side and with a new version of MIUI optimized for tablets as an operating system.

