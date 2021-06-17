The new Xiaomi fan is wireless, is controlled with the mobile and is on sale with this discount code | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to buy the new cheapest Xiaomi fan. It has smart functions, it is wireless, it is controlled by mobile and voice and you can get it for only 75 euros thanks to this discount code.

Xiaomi fans are very popular and appreciated by users for the same reasons as the rest of the brand’s products: they are smart and connected devices that offer good performance at a very reasonable price.

Now, the company has launched a new model and you have the opportunity to buy it cheaper. We talk about Xiaomi Smartmi DC Inverter Floor Fan 3, which is for sale on Ebay and you can get it for only 75 euros thanks to this discount code. The price without the promotion is 89 euros, so it is a good time to save on your purchase.

Taking advantage of this offer is very simple. All you have to do is enter the product file, click the Add to cart button, access your shopping cart and click Go to checkout. Here, before making the payment, look for the section Add coupons and enter the code “PXIAOMIJUNIO” (without quotes). After applying it, you will see that the price stays at 75.65 euros.

Intelligent floor fan with 7 propellers that simulates nature’s own air flows. Releases negative ions to eliminate static electricity, bacteria, and dust. It is wireless with 20 hours of autonomy and can be regulated with 100 levels of intensity.

The Xiaomi Smartmi DC Inverter Floor Fan 3 is an ideal smart fan to beat the summer heat. It has a minimalist design with a white finish to fit anywhere, regardless of the decoration of the room.

It is equipped with a 7-blade propeller capable of simulating the air currents of nature. In addition, its technology mimics the release of negative ions from trees, which reduces static electricity, eliminates bacteria and dust so you can breathe cleaner air at home.

The propeller is powered by a brushless motor that stands out for being very quiet. The housing also helps to dampen the noise of the engine when running.

Another interesting feature is that the Xiaomi Smartmi DC Inverter Floor Fan 3 is a wireless fan. It is equipped with a battery that gives you an autonomy of up to 20 hours, so that you can use it anywhere without having to plug it into the mains. If you wish, you can also use it with the cable to avoid wasting the battery.

Like the other Xiaomi smart fans, this model can be controlled with the mobile phone and with voice commands, with the possibility of adjusting the air flow with up to 100 different levels.

