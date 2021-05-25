The new xCloud update lets you use the Surface Duo like a Nintendo DS | Technology

Microsoft has updated xCloud to offer a design that allows you to use the second screen as if it were an Xbox controller.

Microsoft launched a “foldable” phone on the market and we put the quotes because the Redmond ones cheated, the Surface Duo has a hinge system that allows for two screens in the style of a refined Nintendo DS. And, just the new update of the video game service in the cloud xCloud, makes it look very much like the Nintendo console.

The new update has arrived with an improved interface that makes the dual screen of the Surface Duo much more useful. When launching the xCloud app, one of the screens shows the typical buttons of an Xbox controller: Y, X, A, B, crosshead and the double joystick. And, although you may think that this is logical, what happened so far is that the controls were superimposed on the image of the game.

This new interface allows you to play the different titles that xCloud offers in a much more ergonomic way. Connecting a bluetooth controller like the Xbox may still be the most convenient, but now the Surface Duo offers portable console qualities that it didn’t have before And the truth is that not everyone is willing to carry a remote control in their backpack at all times.

It is interesting to see how Microsoft bets on this type of interface for its Surface Duo, although his thing would be that it be applied to the rest of folding devices since they have the same capacities. Yes, it is true that it is a single screen. But it can be divided into two instances with the simple fact of making an effort in development.

As we say, at the moment this new interface is only available for the Surface Duo. We hope that it will reach many more terminals such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, since Microsoft’s device is not what is said to be a bestseller far from it.

