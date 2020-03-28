WWE will release its new movie called “The Main Event” on the Stream Platform, Netflix.

The Main Event

The Main Event is an upcoming American comedy film focused on the Wolrd Wrestling Entertainment Sports Entertainment Show, directed by Jay Karas, from a script written by Larry Postel and starring Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Ken Marino and Adam Pally.

This movie will be released on April 10, 2020 on Netflix.

Synopsis of the film

The film shows us a young student who is constantly bullying in his institute and in one of the bullying scenes his dream of wanting to become a WWE superstar is explained to us, at which opportune moment he finds a mask that It will give super powers, thus ending competing with the great fighters of NXT until reaching the Main Event.

About the movie on Netflix

Little is gradually known about the film’s target audience, for the moment a trailer in Spanish can be accessed on the internet., although there is no official dubbing, therefore it could be that the Latin public ends up accessing this movie only in a version with subtitles. Eventually we hope that a dubbed version can be brought since the film is aimed at a children’s audience (although with references for the adult audience as well).

The trailer

Then we leave the trailer available on the internet (subtitled version) for you to judge what you think of it, likewise, Planet Wrestling will be bringing you all the updated information on the course of the film until the day of its premiere in the platform.

