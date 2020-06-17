In the same way that ATP has done, WTA has announced this Wednesday its definitive calendar for this 2020 and women’s tennis will start in the Italian city of Palermo next August 3.

It remains to be confirmed what will be next for the calendar on August 10. Of course, there will be no tournament on North American soil before the ‘Western & Southern Open’ (August 21) and the US Open (August 31), which will be played in New York.

Coinciding on the calendar with the US Major, Istanbul will host the first European tournament (September 7 and will be followed, as in the men’s case, by the Mutua Madrid Open and Rome before the Rolan Garros dispute. The same week as the Italian event There will also be a tournament in Strasbourg.

TOUR OF ASIA WITH STOP IN WUHAN

After the “great” Parisian, the women’s circuit will land in Asia. First stop in South Korea (October 5). Then come Beijing (October 12), Wuhan and Nanchang (October 19), Zhengzhou and another tournament to be determined (October 26). The Tokyo tournament will be held in November (November 2), one week before the WTA finals in Shenzhen (November 9).