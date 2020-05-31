US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their bilateral meeting at the G7 in Biarritz last summer.Carlos Barria / .

They say that to everyone with a hammer in hand, anything seems like a nail. Something similar happens with the crisis of 2008. To anyone who has lived through those years of economic and financial crisis and the geopolitical and social changes that it ended up causing, any great crisis reminds us of the Great Recession. But the world is very different today than it was 12 years ago. America has first imposed itself on multilateral cooperation and today it is difficult to expect more than national responses to a crisis of the dimensions of this pandemic that would require forceful global coordination, as it did then.

“The coronavirus is a global crisis comparable to the financial crisis of 2008 but occurs in a context of much more dysfunctional national and international policies,” explains Ian Bremmer, president of the risk consultancy Eurasiagroup. “The division and weakness of the geopolitical order reflect a completely different reality from any global crisis that we have experienced in recent decades,” he stresses.

Next week the G20 leaders will hold a virtual meeting to address the health and economic crisis caused by the pandemic. It was precisely this forum, the G20, that emerged as the main global coordinating institution in the midst of the financial crisis, given the evidence that the Group of the seven most industrialized economies (G7) —that was the G8, since it included Russia— needed of the booming emerging economies to face the crisis. China also agreed to coordinate its policies to avoid further damage to its economy, which was then very open to the world.

Today that need is not less. China is the second largest economy in the world – then it was the third – and its main exporter. But the war that it has been waging in recent years with the United States for global technological and commercial dominance has not been stopped by the health crisis. The reproaches about the origin of the virus – “I call it the Chinese virus because it originated in China,” US President Donald Trump insists over and over again, and conspiracy theories —China claimed that it was US soldiers who They brought the virus into the country — they were swift. What’s more, Beijing has decided to take advantage of the crisis to launch an intense diplomatic courtship campaign with the delivery to different countries of masks and other essential health materials to combat the pandemic.

But it is not just a bilateral confrontation. When the epicenter of the epidemic leapt from Asia to Europe, President Trump announced at a press conference a ban on European travelers entering the country, a move that was neither agreed nor previously announced to Brussels, which strongly protested the decision. . Not to mention that Berlin is trying to stop the US from buying the research from a German company working on the coronavirus vaccine to avoid getting the exclusive one and to make sure the vaccine is developed in Germany and Europe as well. The US boycott of the World Trade Organization (WTO) does not offer confidence about the use of patents.

“Coordination between central banks is commendable, the recent G7 statement is important and points in the right direction, and the G20 will hold an extraordinary virtual meeting next week, but greater coordination is needed and urgent in a wide number of policies” , pointed out yesterday the secretary general of the OECD, Ángel Gurría, in a statement.

The winds do not blow in favor of that cooperation. Saudi Arabia will host the virtual G20 meeting, the same country that in the midst of a health emergency has unleashed an energy war with Russia and whose ability to lead a global response is, to say the least, limited. The same country that 12 years ago promoted the first steps for a political and monetary union in the Gulf.

Learned lessons

Not everything is more grim than it was 12 years ago, when the outbreak of the greatest financial crisis since the 1930s ended up fueling an economic and social crisis whose consequences we are still dragging. Governments have learned the lesson of those years and, together with the health response, have emphasized their policies in trying not to leave the most vulnerable behind. The wave of protests that have been experienced in many parts of the world in recent months is still very present and the leaders want to prevent the degree of polarization that societies are experiencing from turning against them.

In the case of the United States, the crisis also takes place in the middle of the electoral year and that leaves less room for error. That is why Donald Trump has decided to accompany the rescue plans to the big oil companies with checks of $ 1,200 for the citizens. The stakes are high.