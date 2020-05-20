You know this story: you have just installed Windows 10, or you have a new computer, or you had to format because life passes, and now you have the tedious task of reinstalling all your favorite applications one by one. Well Microsoft has just given us something that can make things easier for us in those settings.

His name is winget and he is the new package manager for Windows 10 that allows us to install all kinds of applications from the terminal quickly and easily by typing a simple command, and best of all (although also ironic) is that it has more remarkable software than the same Microsoft store.

Installing apps for Windows has never been so easy, don’t be intimidated by the terminal

In Windows 10 you have several paths when you want install a handful of popular programs at once without having to go from web to web. We have talked about options such as the great Chocolatey, a great alternative package manager that has everything, and even a version with a graphical interface.

Another very popular good option is Ninite, a tool that installs in one click many of the most popular and well-known applications for Windows. Although that list hasn’t been updated much in a while.

The other is using the Microsoft Store, an option that in several aspects is not the bestEspecially since the amount of software available there is quite unfortunate. Do not look for Steam, VLC, WinRAR, or Discord, it is more what is missing than what exists.

It is my new opinion that winget is better than almost any of those previous options, and although it is in preliminary version and has less than 24 hours available to the public It is already perhaps a better alternative to install software in Windows 10 than all the other known ones..

Yes, you have to use a terminal, but it is very easy to learn to use.

How to use winget to install apps on Windows 10

Windows Package Manager or winget It’s in preview, it’s an open source project, and you can find all the details on GitHub. To use it you need to have installed Windows 10 version 1709 or later (any from the Fall Creators Update onwards).

You must download the client from the GitHub launch page, at this link. Choose the file with the extension .appxbundle and run it on your computer.

The message you will see when installing the winget client in Windows 10

This will allow you now use winget command from Command Prompt, PowerShell or the new Windows 10 Terminal to install all kinds of programs. You just have to write winget install VLC for example, if you want to install VLC.

Install a program with the command “winget install” followed by the name of your favorite app

The list of software available in the current repository, which we remember, has only been open for 24 hours to the public, is enormous. You will find yourself from text editors like Atom, Brackets or Sublime Text, to messaging applications like Telegram, WhatsApp and Discord; going through popular apps of all kinds like Spotify, Zoom, qBittorrent, Filezilla, WinRar, Opera, Open VPN, VS Code, Dropbox, 7zip, or the same Ubuntu 18.04, and a great etc.

Type the command “winget show” to display the list of available packages

Now, it is important that you know that if you use this installation process you will not receive winget updates automatically, for this you need to be a Windows Insider, in which case it is possible that you already had winget in your Windows 10 build. Or, if not, you can download the package from the Microsoft Store for Insiders.

More information | Microsoft