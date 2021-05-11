The new weather map in the United States is anything but normal

NOAA normal temperature maps. Maps made by NOAA Climate.gov, based on analysis by Jared Rennie, North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies / NCEI. (NOAA Climate.gov)

The new “normal” weather maps in the United States are anything but normal. Because if these maps show anything, it is that the climate we have today is not normal., that it has been warming, and that the patterns that appear are those that climate change experts have been predicting for some time.

To understand the importance of these non-normal maps, one must first explain what these “normal weather maps” are. In the United States, weather forecasts are made by an agency called NOAA – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or translated National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

And to be able to predict the weather, NOAA needs to build on something. In normal time, but not in the sense that may come to mind. This “normal” is a statistical term, and it means the time we can expect, which is predictable, within a range. Something like “on average, what time are we going to meet”.

It may seem like a minor nuance, but it is not. What the normal weather map presents is what statistically we can expect on average. Not what is going to happen, but what, on average, you can expect. Average temperatures, rainfall and a long etcetera. But it also explains the probability of extreme events, such as cold or heat waves, very abundant rainfall out of season or similar situations.

As well, NOAA modifies its normal maps every ten years. Every decade, NOAA experts produce a new map that represents the new normal. But so that this new normal is not greatly affected by strange circumstances – for example, a drought lasting three or four years would have a huge effect on the normal map, but it might not be significant for the new predictions – NOAA creates its maps based on data from more than 8,000 weather stations collected over the previous thirty years.

Once we have understood what these maps are, and how they are generated, we can move on to the important question: what do they say? What image do they present us? Y the picture is very clear and concise: in the last hundred years, the United States has increased its temperature by approximately one degree centigrade, and in the last thirty years by almost 0.3 degrees – the study, being done in the US, uses degrees Fahrenheit and therefore the conversion gives strange results.

Of course, not everywhere is the same. In some regions, which can be consulted in the map that heads this post, lthe difference is between two and four degrees Fahrenheit, which are between 1.1 and 2.2 degrees Celsius.

It may seem like little, but an increase in the average, of the normal temperature, by one degree can have a very significant effect on nature. And if we think that extreme events are more frequent, we can make an image of the general problem.

And is that the normal map that NOAA has presented is anything but normal.

