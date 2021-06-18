The new Wear OS can work on current smartwatches, but the final decision will be with the manufacturer

Both Fossil and Samsung have already confirmed that their current devices will not receive Wear OS 3.0.

In the past Google I / O 2021, the American giant announced that it had partnered with Samsung to develop a new version of its operating system for smart watches that would combine the best of Wear OS and Tizen.

This new software update, known internally as Wear OS 3.0, will bring a new design, new health and fitness features and new apps to the platform.

The great question that remains to be resolved is whether existing smartwatches will receive this new version or not And, in this regard, the American chipmaker Qualcomm has just confirmed that this new Wear OS can work on current smartwatches, but ultimately, the one who will decide whether or not to launch this update on their devices is each manufacturer.

Qualcomm ensures that its chips are capable of supporting the new version of Wear OS

A Qualcomm spokesperson has confirmed to the guys at XDA-Developers in a statement that Snapdragon Wear 3100 and Snapdragon Wear 4100/4100 + processors are compatible with Wear OS 3.0, although he has not wanted to give more details on this matter.

The new TicWatch E3 is the cheapest WearOS watch with Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor on the market

Specific, the spokesman for the American processor manufacturer has stated the following:

“We are working with Google to bring Wear OS 3.0 to the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and 4100 platforms. The Snapdragon Wear 3100, 4100+ and 4100 platforms are capable of supporting Wear OS 3.0, but we are not discussing any details at this time.”

For its part, Google has limited itself to stating that this new version of its operating system for smartwatches will be launched at the end of the year but without confirming which devices it will reach. In fact, the American giant He has not even confirmed the deadlines for this update to one of its most prominent partners in this segment, Mobvoi, as stated by a spokesperson for the smartwatch brand in a statement:

“Mobvoi is a close partner of Google and has even received investment from them, but there has not yet been any official confirmation on the update deadlines from Google.”

As for the rest of the leading manufacturers in this segment, both Samsung and Fossil they have already confirmed that your current devices will not receive Wear OS 3.0.

At this point, it is necessary to explain that Qualcomm does not directly take care of the software updates of the smart watches that mount its processors, although plays an important role in starting this process. With every major operating system update, chipset vendors like Qualcomm release an updated BSP (Board Support Package) that manufacturers use as a software base to build an updated version.

Although the American processor manufacturer publishes an updated BSP for the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and Snapdragon Wear 4100/4100 +, it will be up to the brands to merge the changes and subsequently roll out the update on their devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 have already been certified and will come without a charger

This is going to be the biggest Wear OS update in years and it would be a real shame if smartwatches with the current version of this operating system will not receive this new version, especially if we take into account that the processors of these devices do support it.

