While you are looking at the world of video games on both Xbox One Series X and PS5, on the other side we find just the opposite of physical consoles: the streaming game. The main representatives of it are both NVIDIA GeForce Now and the recently landed Google Stadia, rivals that Microsoft will have to face with xCloud, its proposal to play its proposals on mobile phones.

Microsoft xCloud preview is now available for Android, so we can enjoy it as long as we have a compatible controller and we have been selected for the test, previous registration being necessary a few months ago.

Previous requirements

Project Xcloud prerequisites are relatively affordable. We only need an Android with Android version 6.0 or higher, as well as Bluetooth from version 4.0. The Xbox itself is not required to playAlthough it is recommended to have your controls to play. However, if we do not have them, we can always choose a compatible remote.

Despite the fact that Microsoft claims that the service works with 10 Mbps download and 4.75 Mbps upload, today it is more than recommended that the connection be much higher

Second, Microsoft tells us that we need a network with at least 10 Mbps download and 4.75 Mbps upload. In our case we have played with a 600 MBps symmetrical fiber connection, the local network of our home, a Samsung Galaxy S20 and a Google Pixel 3a XL.

It is necessary to play the Xbox Game Streaming application, which can be downloaded from the Play Store completely free of charge. Once we have downloaded it, we have to log into our Microsoft account linked to the games library. In other words, enter the same account from your Xbox in the application.

Connect the Xbox controller to the mobile

The Xbox controller is one of the most adapted on mobile at all levels, starting with the connection. For connect the remote to the mobile It is necessary that we have Bluetooth active. Now we will press on the connection button of the controller and the Xbox logo will blink for a few seconds.

The controller connects like any other Bluetooth accessory. In the case of Xbox we have a dedicated button for wireless connection, just at the top.

Ready. Once we have connected the Xbox controller to the mobile we can now play any installment in the application. As expected, if we do not have the remote connected, the application will send us a warning warning that we must make the connection.

The Xcloud catalog

The Xcloud catalog is spectacular, a blow on the table even in the case of a preliminary version. They integrate both GamePass games and games outside it. Specifically, in this preview, we have a total of 97 games, an impressive number considering that we are still in the testing phase.

The initial catalog is spectacular. In addition to being a more than extensive list, the quality of most deliveries is first-rate

Games of the level of Forza Horizon 4, ARK: Survival Evolved, Destiny 2, Devil May Cry, Gears 5 or Just Cause 4 are some of the titles chosen for the Xcloud collection, being able to transmit them to the mobile in a simple way, as we will see later . At the moment we cannot transmit games from the console, a function that is reserved for later.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Absolve

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

ARK: Survival Evolved

Batman: The Enemy Within

Batman: The Telltale Series

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black desert

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Borderlands 2

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Children of Morta

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3: Campaign

Darksiders III

DayZ

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Descenders

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5

Dragon Age: Inquisition

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Farming Simulator 17

Felix The Reaper

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

For The King

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Gears 5

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

GoNNER- Blueberry Edition

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hitman

Journey to the Savage Planet

Just Cause 4

Killer Instinct

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

The sims 4

Madden NFL 20

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Moonlighter

MotoGP 19

MudRunner

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Overcooked

Knights Portal

Puyo Puyo Champions

Rad

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Sea of ​​thieves

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow Warrior 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sniper Elite 4

SoulCalibur VI

Sparklite

State of Decay 2

Subnautica

Superhot

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

Tera

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Surge

The Wolf Among Us

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2020

Unravel 2

Vampyr

War thunder

Warhammer: Vermintide

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

World of Tanks: Mercenaries

World of Warships: Legends

World war z

WRC 7 FIFA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

WWE 2K20

Yakuza 0

Yoku’s Island Express

The app: how Xcloud works

Project xCloud uses Azure, the Microsoft cloud, from which we can transmit games to our device both from the initial collection and, in the future, from our own personal collection. After logging in we can access to the collection and run the games from it.

At the level of adjustments, we can still play little. We can enable connection from mobile networks, appear offline even when we are playing and send comments with feedback.

But let’s play. Just click on any game to open its file. In this it will show us a short description of the game, as well as the PEGI information about it. We just have to give it to play to start enjoying. If we have not connected a controller, we will be instructed to do so, facilitating direct access to the Bluetooth settings.

The game takes a few seconds to air …

… and another time to synchronize the data from the cloud for the first time. The other connections are faster, once the initial one has been made.

For the moment, games take about 20 seconds to stream to the device. After this time, the game plays normally. In the event that we already have progress saved in the games, a synchronization process will be carried out. This takes a long time, in our case, synchronizing the game of Forza Horizon 4, it took about five minutes to transfer all the data, connected to our 5Ghz WiFi network.

Once the synchronization is done (something not necessary if we do not have saved data from previous games), we can start playing, and this is where the joys beginAs a preview it works quite well in some games.

The graphic quality of Project Xcloud is excellent. During our tests we did not find any connection problems and, most importantly, the latency has been fantastic. Where we have found some problem has been at the sound level, with quite notable cuts in deliveries such as Forza Horizon 4. However, this does not happen in all games. We have also not noticed jumps in image quality or cuts at the level of reproduction, all this under WiFi network.

It all depends on the network quality. It is recommended to be connected to a good 5GHz network. Under a more unstable 4G network we have had bitrate problems that affect the gaming experience

When going to 4G, things change. Here we have had bitrate problems, which is transmitted in jumps at the quality level. This brings back to the table how important connection quality is and the doubts that arise when using this type of services outside the home, in situations where the network quality can vary widely.

Needless to say, when streaming games were broadcast, it doesn’t matter too much the mobile you have, the hardware of your phone is not in charge of moving these graphics, so power goes to the background.

Within the game interface we can see the connection quality in a very visual way (it is marked on the right, with the icon of an antenna). If we don’t have it full, means the connection is not perfect. This is a good indication to know network quality at a glance. On the other hand, we can access the classic Xbox menu, to know the friends that are online, manage invitations, see our achievements and more.

A 10 minute game to Forza Horizon has spent just over 500 megs, so if we want to use this service outside of WiFi networks, with our data connection, we must take into account the impact it will have at the level of consumption. Similarly, it must be borne in mind that these types of services consume a large part of the bandwidth.

A good first step from Microsoft

Definitely, we are facing a fairly competitive proposal in order to rival current streaming services. The main point here is to know what will happen to the catalog, how GamePass will be integrated into it and how the transmission from console will work, not yet available.

Be that as it may, we liked the preview of Xcloud, allows you to enjoy first-line deliveries on any type of mobile and it shows that Microsoft will be one of the great actors in the streaming war.