The New Way to Vote in NYC: Voting by Order of Preference

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

We are just days away from the city’s primary elections. We will have the opportunity to vote for various critical positions in our local government, including the mayor, city comptroller, and our representative on the city council. In addition, this year for the first time in the municipal elections the residents of New York City will vote in order of preference. The elections will be of great importance to our communications and it is vital that voters have key information about how the new voting system works.

What elections will be held?

In June New Yorkers will have the opportunity to vote for their representative on the city council. The municipal council is made up of 51 members, representing the different municipal districts of the five boroughs of the city. It is important to vote for a representative who has the same values ​​as our communities as the city council is responsible for the city budget and even for passing legislation that impacts New York City residents. For example, the council has responsibility for our schools and for the budget allocated to the police department.

Also, next month New York residents will be able to vote for a new mayor – and this is the highest office in our city. A mayor is responsible for leading some of the largest cities in the country and is also responsible for our city’s budget.

And finally, the position of municipal comptroller will also be at stake. The comptroller is responsible for the finances of the different agencies of the city, making recommendations and reports on the economy of the city.

At every level, our community is demanding leadership that fights for immigrant rights, prioritizing truly affordable housing, police accountability, funding for schools, and the well-being of the transgender community.

Each of these primaries will take place this month and will be critical to the future of our city. Early voting began on June 12 and Election Day is June 22.

What are the changes to the voting system?

This year, voting in elections will be a little different than before: voting will be done in order of preference. This means that instead of choosing a single favorite candidate, as in previous years, this time New Yorkers will vote for candidates in order of preference, and will be able to choose up to five candidates on their ballot.

This means that your favorite candidate will be chosen as the number one candidate. Then, their second favorite candidate can be chosen as candidate number two, and so on until they choose their top five candidates. It is important to only mark one candidate for each order of preference.

How will a winner be chosen?

The candidate who obtains more than 50% of the votes will be the winner. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote as the voters’ first choice, then that candidate will automatically win. If none of the candidates on the ballot reaches more than 50%, then another round will be made through the results of the preference votes.

In the second round, the candidate with the fewest votes (in last place) will be eliminated, and if on the ballot those who voted for the eliminated candidate also chose another candidate in second place, then those votes will be distributed to that candidate. And so on, the candidates will be eliminated consecutively until one of the candidates obtains more than 50% of the votes.

It is of the utmost importance to make our voices heard in the critical elections on June 22. Research the candidates. Decide who shares your values. And when it’s your turn to fill out the ballot, be sure to vote in order of preference.

Theo Oshiro is Co-Executive Director of Make Your Way New York. On Twitter: @TheoOshiro @MaketheRoadNY.