When buying a mobile, we usually do a lot of research about it, and I personally love to see detailed photos of the mobile, as well as hear or read what are the feelings of someone who has tried this device, both at the operating level and in the hand.

However, there is nothing like testing the mobile yourself. But now Xiaomi is getting closer to this experience thanks to what we came to teach you today: a 3D unboxing experience, which you can control yourself and that allows you to see the mobile with an absolute level of detail, almost as if you had it in front of you!

Unboxing in 3D of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition: the latest from Xiaomi for you to see your mobile

In general, the photos that manufacturers and the media publish on their devices are a good way to see what a terminal looks like. But Xiaomi has come to exceed this standard, and he has done it with a three-dimensional unboxing experience, that makes us see in detail one of its latest terminals: the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, also known as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G.

And is that, the company has enabled a page where we can see the terminal and, through our own interaction, see what your box is like, as well as see each angle of the terminal itself, and even get very close to it, being able to see details of its keypad, or even the SIM and microSD tray. A totally different experience than the one we have with photographs, since it is totally interactive, and with enormous detail.

Of course, you must take into account that what you see It is not a real photo of the terminal, but a digital model of it, which is exactly the same, but has the usual differences that we find between a digital model and a real photo. Beyond that, it is a device exactly like the one sold by the Chinese company.

In our opinion, it is an initiative that the rest of the manufacturers should copy, at least for their most attractive models, since this helps to check how a smartphone looks beyond the photos, and it also allows us to see certain details that, on many occasions, we may overlook, such as the location of the buttons, or even the protrusion of the camera module. Nuances are not lacking, of course.

On the other hand, Xiaomi also gives you the option to change the color of the terminal to see how it looks in other shades, as well as that you “open” the terminal to see its components one by one. Although, yes, everything is in Chinese, so unless you handle the language, we will not be able to understand much of it. Finally, we can see a demo of the camera, and even go directly to the company store if the intention is to buy the device.

