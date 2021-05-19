The new Volkswagen T7 will have, for the first time, a plug-in hybrid version

The new generation of The Volkswagen Multivan, the T7, will be available for the first time with a plug-in hybrid engine. Showing its novelties with a dropper, Volkswagen discovers one of the most important improvements that this new van will bring, thus fulfilling its promise to make it more Golf than ever thanks to the use of the same platform, technology and even engines. A) Yes, it will be the first time that you can buy a Volkswagen Multivan plug-in hybrid with its corresponding zero emissions label.

In addition to the plug-in hybrid engine, there will also be micro-hybrid engines

The presentation of the new Volkswagen Multivan is getting closer and closer, and that is why the German manufacturer continues to reveal details about it, albeit with a dropper. That said, today we can finally confirm what was an open secret, and that is Volkswagen has decided to make the definitive leap to hybridization in its industrial cut vehicles, thus taking advantage of the possibilities of the MQB platform on which this seventh generation has been developed.

Without revealing all the data yet about this Volkswagen Multivan eHybridEverything points to the use of a plug-in hybrid engine very present in other models of the brand. We talk about 1.4 plug-in hybrid of 204 hp and 350 Nm that we can find in cars like the Volkswagen Golf, the SEAT León, the Skoda Octavia or the CUPRA Formentor. This propulsion scheme combines a 1.4 TSI gasoline engine of 150 hp and 250 Nm with an electric motor of 102 hp and 330 Nm, using a 6-speed DSG transmission and having only front-wheel drive. For the batteries it is still unknown how much capacity they will offer in the case of the Multivan, but for sure they will be able to provide more than 40 km of electrical autonomy that would be the minimum to obtain the zero emissions label.

The objective of introducing this new plug-in hybrid mechanics, is offer the customers of the new T7 the possibility to benefit from the benefits of this type of mechanics, especially in terms of regulation, taxes, circulation, etc. Although diesel engines will still have a presence in this new T7, Volkswagen has taken a first step towards the total electrification of the model, a bet that can only go further with the forecasts that are handled for the coming years in terms of regulation on pollution in Europe.