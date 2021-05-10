The new volkswagen polo gti anticipated

With an official sketch, Volkswagen anticipated the arrival of the GTI variant for the new generation of pole that will arrive with all aesthetic and mechanical treatments to leave it as the new ‘hot hatch’ of the German brand.

Volkswagen Polo 2021

In the aesthetic part, the sketch gives a glimpse that it will bring out the sportier side of the Volkswagen Polo 5 doors with a new, more aggressive grille that has a lower lip in red color and the GTI emblem integrated into the right hand side.

The boppers They will also be new and will have at the ends the scouts flanking a larger air intake than the conventional model. It will also feature large side skirts, the GTI badges on the wheel arches and a larger spoiler for the rear.

Finally, the wheels They will also be redesigned and the whole set will make it closely resemble the GTI variant of its older brother, the Golf Mk8.

Volkswagen Golf GTI MK8

Inside, the Volkswagen Polo GTI It will feature bucket seats, leather upholstery, the GTI logos on the steering wheel and shift lever and special accents for the cabin.

In terms of mechanics, the new Volkswagen Polo GTI will have a 2.0 turbo engine with at least 197 horsepower and more of the current 320 Nm of torque offered by this block that equips the current GTI variant of this car. That is, the brand will make an adjustment to it.

Volkswagen Polo GTI 2021 official sketch

In the same way, an adjustment will be made to the chassis to give it greater torsional rigidity, the suspension will be lowered and the brakes because the brand expects this Polo GTI to be faster and have higher final speed than the current model that accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in 6.2 seconds and that reaches the 237 kph.

The new Volkswagen Polo GTI will debut at the end of June of this year, so do not have to wait long to confirm all this data.

