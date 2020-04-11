Battle Princess Madelyn is a game that came out in 2019 to our favorite hybrid and it gave us several hours of adventure. In them we found a story a little different from the classic conventionalism of the games, where a hero had to save the princess or kingdom from an enemy who tries to destabilize the kingdom. This time the princess Grab your weapons to be the one who defend your people, a woman of arms to take that trains to protect what matters to her. The story happens when an evil sorcerer kidnaps his family and kills his puppy. It is there when Princess Madelyn embarks on a fast-paced adventure in order to rescue her family along with her ghostly canine companion.

Madelyn returns

Although as I was saying, the game came out in 2019, and you will tell me, what news is there in that? Well, the news is that a redesigned version of this same game. This version called Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition contends new enemies, new music and new special effects to give a different touch to this game, with the mythical arcade style that brings so much nostalgia to many players. The game also brings small variations in the distribution of the elements in the screen. In turn we appreciate that the game weight It has dropped from 1958 MB to 726MB in its new version, being a relief for the memory of our Nintendo Switch.

It must be added that the new version has a lowest price. On the other hand, the 2019 version currently and until 04/19/2020 it has a 60% discount staying a more affordable price. So do not hesitate, if you want to live a story where for once the princess is the protagonist who saves the kingdom, this is the game that can do it.

