         The new version of Visual Studio Code arrives loaded with news and accompanied by Python tutorials

Microsoft has released version 1.44 of Visual Studio Code for Windows, Linux and macOS Loaded with news, and has also come from the hand of new Python tutorials to create containers and build data science models.

The open source editor has not only received a long list of bug fixes, accessibility improvements, but best tools for remote development that help programmers be more productive and faster.

Timeline display

Among the most outstanding novelties of VS Code we have the new “Timeline View“or timeline display, a feature that finally comes out of preview and is active by default.

It offers a unified view to see the events of a file, for example, Git commits, times it has been saved, test code executions, etc. In this version, Git built-in extension provides Git commit history of specified file.

The timeline updates automatically and supports the search and filter commands as you type. More sources for the timeline can be included with extensions, although the API is still under development.

Browse from files to symbols

VS Code 1.44 also includes accessibility improvements with easier to see navigation, and clearer function designations for user interface controls. Quick opening of files has been improved, a way to quickly see what’s included with an extension pack has been added, support for Kubernetes has been added, and more.

This release also includes what Microsoft has been doing to improve remote development through its Remote Development extension package, which allows users to open folders and set up a complete development environment in a container, on a remote machine, or in WSL while using VS Code.

Python and Visual Studio Code

For developers working with Python they have released a new tutorial showing how to develop a Python application in a Docker container using VS Code and Microsoft’s Docker extension, which has also been updated to version 1.0.

The tutorial covers how build, run and verify an application in Django, Flask or Python in generalas well as debugging the application that is running in a container.

Also included is a section on how to use Python data science libraries to create a machine learning model. You can access the first tutorial here, and the second here.

