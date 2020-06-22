Apple has just announced the name and the most important news of the next version of its desktop operating system: macOS Big Sur. The next version of the system will arrive with several aesthetic and functional innovations.

Some quite anticipated like the Control Center in the same style as iOS and iPadOS but in the top panel of macOS. They have also renewed all the icons of their native applications and tools, and have improved their flagship apps such as Finder, Mail and Messages.

A complete redesign

New Mail design in macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur seems to have put a great emphasis on redesigning the entire system, and launching major updates that most of its apps were already missing. All icons have been redesigned to make Apple more consistent.

Each application will now use its own color, apps like Mail now have a new toolbar with all controls. Photos will also now let you access all of your albums and media from the side panel.

The new Control Center in macOS Big Sur

Calendar, Podcasts, Music have all received the redesign. The menu bar has also been redesigned with a transparent one. And right from the bar we can now open the new control center to do things like increase or decrease screen brightness, turn volume up and down, control media playback, connect bluetooth, WiFi, or use AirDrop.

Notifications have also been renewed and are finally grouped by app. In addition to this the notification side panel is now completely transparent and has improved widgets.

Widgets that we can edit and choose from a vast library much better organized. We can search that library and choose between macOS or third-party widgets and pin them in different sizes available to the notification bar.

Curiously, this redesign reminds us a lot of iOS, and while iPadOS is trying to look more like Mac with additions such as a Spotlight-style search, it seems that Apple is trying to mix the best of its worlds through its family of operating systems.

