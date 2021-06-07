the new version of the system introduces a transformed FaceTime as the protagonist and adds a large number of functions

As Apple promised, today, June 7, WWDC 21 was held, the annual conference of developers of the house that for years has somewhat more generalist overtones and, above all, great interest as it is the focus of the presentation of the new versions of operating systems. Hence a year after iOS 14, iOS 15 is official.

It is the operating system for mobile devices, from which many features had been filtered, both at the level of the system’s own apps and in terms of their functions. Now they have finally given the details and we already know many of the main novelties, as we also know them from the new iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey.

FaceTime compatible with Android and Windows and with many more functions

Apple’s video calling app has been one of the most important points in terms of news. Until iOS 14 it was a very simple app that, with the telecommuting boom, was falling short of the competition, but with iOS 15 it debuts the following news:

Spatial audio: The audio will be adjusted to emulate a “live” conversation, as if the interlocutors were occupying different places at a table or in a room.

Clean sound: so that the voice is heard better and noise can be isolated

Video grid: a new view in group calls better highlighting who is speaking at all times.

Portrait mode: The background may be blurred.

Call Links: links can be shared to connect to a call as up to now any link or content could be shared (via the share menu). Also, be careful, with this the app is compatible with Android and Windows devices, so that they can be connected via browser (Chrome or Edge). Sending video does require support for H.264 encoding.

SharePlay: to be able to share music, video, etc. during the call, so that for example you can watch a series or a movie in sync. FaceTime will finally also support screen sharing, a basic function in many video calling apps that the Apple app did not yet have. SharePlay also supports screen on screen (PiP) mode, so that we can follow the call while we have another app in the background while we call.



SharePlay is also compatible with Apple TV, so users can watch series or movies on the big screen while connected with FaceTime. At the moment we know that the services. Disney +, ESPN +, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount +, Pluto TV, TikTok and Twitch will integrate SharePlay into their apps.

Spatial audio will be available for iPhone and iPad models with the A12 Bionic chip or later and Mac models from 2018 or newer, while the Portrait mode feature in Facetime will be supported on iPhone and iPad models with the A12 chip. Bionic or later and Mac computers with the M1 chip.

Messages get more social

In the Apple messages app they release “Shared for you“, a function that allows us to share content more easily with our contacts and vice versa, so that by sharing a website or any link we can interact directly with who has sent it to us. We can also add Apple Music playlists or have a specific collection in Photos by contacts or groups.

New notification design and Concentration mode (Focus)

iOs has never been characterized by innovating in notifications, hence any novelty in this regard is also something remarkable. iOS 15 debuts a new grouping and design, so that are sorted by priority, in an attempt to ensure that the less urgent ones do not distract from the important ones. In addition, redesigned notifications incorporate photos of contacts and larger icons for easier identification.

And speaking of do not disturb, iOS 15 debuts the mode Concentration. It involves the user choosing a usage profile, such as personal, work, etc., so that the home screen can be designed, choose which notifications arrive and in general establish different usage and interaction scenarios. with the system.

Users can, for example, create home screen pages with the apps and widgets they need in a given situation, to make it easier to focus (or distract themselves). The system will automatically make suggestions for Concentration based on the context of the users.

When Concentration blocks incoming notifications for a user, other users will be able to see their status in Messages to know that they are not available. Also, this mode can be shared between devices.

Recognition of text and objects

Apple follows in the footsteps of Google Lens with the recognition of elements in photos and promises versatile and direct text recognition with Live Text. The recognized text in a photograph can be edited like any normal text that we select and paste, being able to even recognize telephone numbers to be able to call directly.

Live Text works with camera, gallery photos and even screenshots, and according to said Apple will be available for now in seven languages, among which is Spanish. In addition to text, objects, scenes, books, pets, and other items are recognized.

Spotlight sets its eyes on Photos

The system’s own search app has been completed at the level of functions and scope in the latest versions of iOS and with the latter the user you can search for photos from Spotlight. The system will recognize places, people and even notes by hand, being able to associate content with a contact (as it already takes photos with facial recognition) and thus be able to organize photos more easily in albums or collections.

In addition, with Memories Music from Apple Music can be added to the “moments” or the photo videos that are created as memories, beyond the automatic music (or the own library of the “moments” that until now was available. Something similar to what Google Photos already allows, in fact.

In Wallet more things fit

The iOS app for storing credit cards, boarding passes and other types of cards is now also the virtual pocket of digital keys. This includes car keys, hotel cards and other entry systems such as theme parks, speaking of DisneyWorld for now and a few others.

As has happened so far with Wallet, the keys will be shared with the Apple Watch, so that both the mobile phone and the smartwatch will be used to enter the house, open the car, and even the identification, since at least in the United States it will also serve to store documents such as driver’s license. For now it will remain for some states of that country in the fall, so we will see if it reaches more countries and what documents it ends up admitting.

Time changes face

The app Weather It is redesigned showing the most compact and detailed information at the same time, so that the user has the main warnings first and the possibility of expanding their information. The forecast for the week will continue to appear and each section will appear as widgets or tiles, all clearer and with more information, such as air quality.

Regarding the app MapsThere will be countries that will finally receive new maps, such as Spain and Portugal. And spinning with the extra information on climatology that we mentioned, Maps also adds an additional data in the location that we consult in terms of temperature, rainfall and other types of information such as elevation or the details of what is there (monuments, etc. .).

The details also reach the navigation mode, but in terms of lane information. The app will show complex intersections in three dimensions and lane indications, all of which also came to CarPlay this year.

Privacy, again present

Privacy and what happens to users’ private information, regarding what use third parties can make of it, is a topical issue of great importance. In fact, the latest news in iOS 14 revolved around it.

In relation to this, Apple has spoken of App Privacy report, so that the user can have more knowledge about the treatment of the information in each app. It will be possible to know with whom the data has been shared during the last seven days and Safari will show the attempts to access the information by third-party apps.

Health

The Apple Health app is already, in a way, a book of statistics and data on steps, heart rate, menstruation, sleep, etc. and now it will also integrate Walking steadiness, so that the iPhone will be able to measure the cadence of the steps, the speed, the tread and other data to know the stability of the tread and to be able to give a measurement of it.

The Health app also has a new tab that allows users to share your data with family members, caregivers or medical teams.

iOS 15: supported devices

Finally, more devices have entered than had been thought, thus leaving the list of devices that can be updated to iOS 15:

iOS 15: release date

At the moment, Apple has not detailed the information on the release date of iOS 15 or on which devices will be finally compatible. By antecedents his thing is that iOS 15 arrives in September, probably the second fortnight, in fact the only thing they have commented is that it will reach the general public in autumn.

Before that there will be betas for developers, so we will fill in this information as availability and dates become known. The first will be available to developers starting tomorrow and there will be a public beta in July.