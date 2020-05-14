         The new version of Google Chrome will have a grouping of tabs with names and colors: this is how it looks and works

Google has announced that the next version of its browser, Google Chrome 83, which will reach all users next week, will bring with it one of the biggest changes in recent years: tab grouping. Once the new version lands on our computers, we can establish groups of tabs that we will recognize after assigning colors and names.

Thus, if for example we are preparing a university work, we can create the “University” group, and establish that its color is red. To include tabs in that group, we will only have to click with the right mouse button on them and select ‘Add tab to the group’, where we can choose between the groups that we have created.

Visually, we will see a point or a badge separating the name of the groups. The tabs will have a thin colored bar to indicate their belonging to a group. The good thing is that these groups will not be deleted when you close the browser session, but will be kept created when you reopen the application.

How to try it now: Google Chrome Beta

As Google indicates in its statement, to test the function we will have to install the beta version of Google Chrome. Once installed, the tab pool may not be active yet. In that case, we will have to restart the browser. When activated, to create a group we will only have to right click on a new tab and check “Add to new group”.

When creating a group, it will be assigned a default color (gray), and will not ask us for a name. That is, if we do not want the interface to be full of name, and it is worth us to separate it with colored dots, it is possible. If by order you prefer to put a name, you will have to right-click on the point and type in the text box that opens.

Adding tabs to a group is as simple as we have had the ‘Add tab to group’ function, but it is also possible to drag them to already created groups, after which they will acquire the color of the chosen group.

First impressions are good, and it is positive that after so many years using extensions to manage Chrome tabs, Google has finally decided to integrate a native function.

