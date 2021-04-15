The new version of Chrome will make life more difficult for hackers

Google Chrome 90 is already among us. The latest version of the Mountain View web browser puts the focus on security. Hereinafter, prioritize the HTTPS protocol, blocks connections from port 554, used for some attacks, and ends a threat affecting the Javascript V8 engine. On the other hand, it releases a new video codec to consume less bandwidth.

Let’s start with the first news. HTTPS connections are now the default in Chrome. This means that when you enter a URL in the address bar, whenever available, the browser will make secure connections using HTTPS. If this protocol is not available, it will connect using HTTP, the unencrypted version and therefore less secure.

If you wonder why one protocol is more secure than the other, you should bear in mind that HTTP does not encrypt connections. This means that without an attacker intervening on the connection, you can access sensitive data such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details. HTTPS, on the other hand, is encrypted using SSL or TLS, so if an attacker manages to access your data, they will not be able to read the information.

Chrome 90 now uses version 9.0 of the V8 JavaScript engine. This addresses a vulnerability discovered by researcher Rajvardhan Agarwal that allowed remote code execution and application launch without user consent. Google has also permanently closed port 554, which had previously been blocked but reopened due to complaints from some business users.

Chrome 90 will optimize bandwidth in video calls

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

The browser is also catching up in these times when video calls are commonplace. Thanks to the AV1 video codec, which works with the H.264 and H.265 standards, improves data compression. This directly impacts bandwidth consumption. It will now be less, but you will not experience a decrease in video quality. A benefit that is appreciated, especially in mobile connections.

The latest version of the browser is now available for download. You can do it directly from the browser, by tapping on the three dots in the upper right corner, in Help and in About Google Chrome. If you don’t have it installed yet, you can access this link.

