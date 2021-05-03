the new version could arrive in the second half of 2021

Ming-Chi Kuo has no rest. After reporting that an 8-inch foldable iPhone could see the light of day in 2023, the TF International Securities analyst provides details on the upcoming iPad mini. According to your information, Apple could present the device this year.

The analyst believes that the recently launched iPad Pro will boost sales and pave the way for the arrival of the new iPad mini. The report further suggests that one of Apple’s touch panel suppliers is preparing to increase its manufacturing volume for the second half of the yearor.

According to 9To5Mac, if the manufacture of the new iPad mini begins in the second half of 2021, Apple’s newest version of smaller tablet could arrive in the fall. Of course, it could be presented discreetly through a press release, that is, not in a specific event.

New iPad mini: bigger screen, continuous design

Sonny dickson

The truth is that for months Kuo has been throwing data on the iPad mini. According to his reports, in coincidence with those of Mark Gurman, the tablet, although it will remain the smallest, will slightly increase in size. It will go from 7.9 to 9 inches, but keeping the form factor present in the current generation.

Images posted by Sonny dickson, one of the most prolific leakers in the industry, showed non-functional versions of the iPad mini and iPad Pro in early April. In the case of the former, design continuity is evident, despite the increase in screen size.

That is, it will not be a significant evolution in terms of the exterior lines. Thick bezels and Touch ID home button will remain, no FaceID, at least for now for this range. It is also believed that the iPad mini cwill continue with the Lightning port and it won’t make the leap to USB-C.

There is no doubt that the iPad mini is one of the devices that demands a renewal. The device that is currently sold, updated in 2019, has a processor Apple A12 Bionic. Its price is 449 euros or 10,999 Mexican pesos for the 64 GB version.

Related