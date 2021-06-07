The new update for the Apple Watch arrives with improvements in Photos and functions for mental health

Along with the presentation of the updates to iOS 15 and iPadOS, comes watchOS 8, the new version of its operating system for the Apple Watch. In this WWDC 2021, Apple has not missed the occasion to show news for its smart watches, focusing on Health updates, breath control, and Photo enhancements.

These are the what’s new in watchOS 8, the latest operating system update for the Apple Watch. Some improvements that will come along with the future Apple Watch Series 7, but will also be available to users of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch Series SE during the second half of the year.

New apps to meditate and reduce stress

The first news from Apple for watchOS 8 arrive with the Health application. Here we have changes in the breathing application, with new animations that will try to evoke feelings of tranquility. Apple incorporates new animations and a new ‘Reflect’ mode for meditation and stress reduction.

For sleep measurement, with the Apple Watch we can measure respiration to see if it is consistent or not and detect irregularities. In case of not breathing well at night, watchOS 8 will allow us to send a notification and from the application we will be able to see the number of breaths per minute in graphs.

Payments, contacts and new training modes

The Fitness + application has new workouts and playlists, available from this month. Among the news at the training level, watchOS 8 incorporates two training modes: tai chi and pilates.

With watchOS 8, the ‘Wallet’ app will allow contactless payment through UltraWideband technology. Starting in the fall, users will also be able to add keys to their home or office and unlock it with their watch.

WatchOS 8 too add Contacts app to Apple Watch, allowing that from the clock you can add and edit contacts, as well as share them directly.

Support for the ‘Always-on Display’ has been improved, with new applications that will be compatible with this mode, such as Maps, Telephone, Podcasts, Timers or the new one for ‘Mindfulness’.

What’s new in Photos for Apple Watch

With ‘Portrait Watch Face’, Apple is able to create the portrait mode in the photographs that we put as wallpaper on the Apple Watch. It will do so through segmentation with computational photography, in the style of what Google does with its Pixels. By turning the crown, with watchOS 8 we will be able to zoom in on the subject (since it is separated from the background).

With watchOS 8 we can also share photos from Apple Watch. Apple adds the ability to add images, emojis and even GIFs when sending messages with the Apple Watch.

watchOS 8 will be available on public beta from July and available to Apple users in the fall.

More information | Manzana