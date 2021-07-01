the new unit will focus on quantum finance and quantum computer co-design

ESPOO, Finland, July 01, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) –IQM Quantum Computers (IQM) increases its operations in Spain, with the creation of a subsidiary in Bilbao. This operation has the support of the local Basque administration through the Vizcaya Provincial Council and the Bilbao City Council.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005808/es/

IQM processor example (Graphic: IQM)

With its presence in Spain, IQM intends to enter another pole of attraction for quantum computing that joins its offices in Finland and Germany. IQM Spain will collaborate closely with the local research community, quantum experts from academia and industry to develop a thriving Spanish and European quantum ecosystem. IQM, with its international network of partners, will also connect the Spanish quantum ecosystem with the global quantum network.

«The QUTIS Center of the University of the Basque Country, in Bilbao, has leading experts and extensive experience in quantum computing and simulation, quantum control, quantum detection and other areas. Today’s announcement marks our commitment to accelerate the success of our application-specific quantum computers, as well as to aggressively develop quantum finance offerings for our clients around the world, ”said Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM. «The local Public Administration, through Beaz and Bilbao Ekintza, has supported us a lot and is committed to attracting the best talents and growing companies. We look forward to working with your team to grow our “co-design” offering from Spain and offer it globally.

The technical objective of this Spanish subsidiary is to create a participatory design center for quantum finance that strengthens the interaction between hardware and software to solve problems in finance. Specifically, IQM Spain will develop a specific approach for each application in which quantum software is intimately integrated with appropriately designed quantum hardware with novel quantum architectures. In conjunction with IQM’s hardware experts and the go-to-market teams in Finland and Germany, IQM will be able to deliver this offering to global customers. This approach accelerates the development of useful quantum solutions for specialized financial applications and will make Spain and Europe leaders in quantum finance.

Read more

Last year, IQM also signed a research agreement with the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU), in Bilbao, a collaboration led by Dr. Jorge Casanova (Ramón y Cajal and Ikerbasque researcher at the UPV / EHU) and in the participation of Dr. Mikel Sanz (Ikerbasque researcher at the UPV / EHU) and Prof. Xi Chen (professor at the University of Shanghai and Ramón y Cajal researcher at the UPV / EHU).

Mrs. Olatz Goitia, general director of Beaz, declared: «We work to turn the territory into an innovation pole of international reference, and for this it is essential to retain and attract talent and entrepreneurship, as well as companies of the stature of IQM ».

Mr. Javier Garcinuño Zabala, managing director of Bilbao Ekintza, said: «We are delighted that expanding European companies such as IQM are starting their operations in Spain, precisely in Bilbao. Our BIG Bilbao entrepreneurship center will support IQM’s local operations. On the other hand, they will have the collaboration of Bilbao Ekintza in joint projects in the strategic economic sectors of this city ».

About Beaz:

Beaz is a public company of the Provincial Council of Vizcaya whose objective is to support companies and entrepreneurs in their effort to create new projects, innovate and internationalize. A goal that coincides with that of the Regional Department of Economic Promotion, on which Beaz depends directly: contribute to the growth of economic activity and the creation of quality employment.

https://beaz.bizkaia.eus/en

About Bilbao Ekintza:

Bilbao Ekintza is a public company of the Bilbao City Council that develops municipal powers in matters of economic development, promotion of Bilbao and its events as a tourist destination and business development, both from the point of view of attracting, creating and growing companies and of improving opportunities for access to employment.

https://www.bilbaoekintza.eus/en

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is the European leader in quantum computer superconductivity, based in Espoo, Finland. Since its inception in 2018, IQM has grown to over 110 employees and has opened a subsidiary in Munich, Germany to lead the participatory design or ‘co-design’ method.

IQM offers on-site quantum computers for research laboratories and supercomputing centers and provides full access to their hardware. For industrial customers, IQM offers quantum advantages through a unique application-specific co-design approach.

Together with VTT, IQM builds Finland’s first commercial quantum computer. In February 2021, the German Ministry of Education and Research awarded a consortium led by IQM 12.4 million euros to commercialize application-specific quantum processors.

For more information, visit www.meetiqm.com.

Headquarters:

IQM Finland Oy

Keilaranta 19

02150 Espoo

Finland

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005808/en/

Contacts

IQM Quantum Computers

Raghunath Koduvayur, Head of Marketing and Communication

Raghunath@meetiqm.com, +358504876509

Provincial Council of Vizcaya

Aitziber Diez Zorrilla

Responsible for communication

aitziber.diez@bizkaia.eus

Bilbao City Council

Yolanda Brazal

Responsible for communication

yolanda.brazal@bilbao.eus