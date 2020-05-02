The new movie of the Transformers franchise already has a release date, which is not clear if it will be BUMBLEBEE 2 or the Beast Wars spin-off

Paramount Pictures has announced a new Transformers live-action movie for the summer of 2022, but it’s still unclear if it’s a sequel to the main series or its recent Bumblebee spin-off, or a new spin-off with the Beast Wars as protagonists.

According to various media, Paramount Pictures has set a release date for the next chapter of its $ 1 billion Transformers franchise. The Transformers sequel, currently untitled, will be released in theaters on June 24, 2022.

While we have a date, it’s still unclear which project may end up hitting the big screen first as the studio is developing at least two separate live-action projects set in the Transformers universe. One is written by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac; The Amazing Spider-Man) and the other is written by Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword; Obi-Wan Kenobi).

According to rumors, Harold’s project will take place in the Bumblebee universe, but it’s unclear whether it will be a spin-off or a direct sequel to the 2018 Travis Knight hit. Meanwhile, the Vanderbilt movie is believed to be based on the spin-off of Transformers Beast Wars, which focuses on robots that transform into robotic animals like Optimas Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, Tigatron, Rattrap and more.

It was also reported earlier this week that the studio turned to Academy Award winner Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) to direct an animated Transformers prequel to be set outside the main continuity.

Furthermore, Paramount has also come out with The Trial of the Chicago 7 by Aaron Sorkin. Its release will be limited on September 25 before expanding on October 9 and expanding on October 16.