Recovering the life we ​​had before the Covid-19 crisis is going to be a long and costly task both in time and in money in all areas of society, including football. And precisely it is economically where the clubs will suffer the most in the face of the fall of the sponsors or the money that will not enter by box office and merchandising. All of this is going to cause football clubs to have to adjust their budgets and may not have as much money left to sign.

The days when 80, 90 or 100 million euros were paid for a footballer have passed for a better life, at least for the moment, and now the transfer market will have to resort to a much older tactic than football: barter. Yes barter, an exchange between players without money involved, or failing that the economic amounts are so low that they can seem laughable.

Difficult months await us. Football is no stranger to crises and will not recover overnight. And if the formulas that have been used until now are not suitable for this situation, new (or old) ways must be found so that the market continues to move and the clubs can be strengthened without the need to give players away or to get into debt. It is true that we have already seen player exchanges between clubs, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Samuel Eto´o plus 46 million in 2009, but the big difference is that those 46 million in a few months it will no longer be possible to offer them to many clubs.

The new scenario that the next transfer market offers us is going to be completely different from what we were used to. In the last markets many transfers were frustrated precisely by the lack of understanding in the economic aspect, so if there is good will on the part of the clubs we can live a few months of intense activity and movement of players.

Large transfers, at least in the next market, will be scarce if not void, and in the absence of money exchanges can be a beneficial business for both the clubs and the player himself. The Coronavirus is changing society as we knew it and we must temporarily adapt to these changes to recover normality and get out of the tunnel as soon as possible.

