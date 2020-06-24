After staying silent for several months, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released new details and previews of Marvel’s Avengers, one of the most anticipated games by fans of superheroes. The first of the videos has finally revealed to the main villain in the story: MODOK. The character, known to all comic lovers, first appeared in Tales of Suspense # 93 during 1967. You can watch his trailer below:

Also, Eidos Montreal took advantage of a live broadcast to show more playability Marvel’s Avengers, specifically Thor’s. The god of thunder presumes a great deal of movement both on the surface and in the air. Of course, with his emblematic hammer he will face the great variety of enemies that appear on stage. Some of them are so big that the rest of the superheroes will also need to participate in order to defeat them.

Remember that Marvel’s Avengers will offer us the opportunity to control the following superheroes: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Kamala Khan. In fact, it seems that the most attractive proposal of the game will be precisely its cooperative mode, in which up to 4 players can coordinate to face enemies through War Zone missions. Each hero will have their own progression system to gain new abilities or change their visual appearance.

Are you one of the people who prefers to play solo? Don’t worry, War Zone will let you do it that way; the rest of the characters will be controlled by the AI. One of the main advantages of this modality is that, although the objectives are defined from the beginning, players are free to decide how to complete them. In addition, you can change the level of difficulty in order to adjust it to your skill with the controller. Obviously, the greater the difficulty chosen, the better the rewards you get.

Marvel’s Avengers boasts up to 6 types of War Zone missions: Iconic Missions, Faction Missions, Drop Zones, Vaults, Hives and Villain Sector. Each will have very different obstacles to expand the playable experience. For example, the Iconic Missions focus on the particular story of a superhero, while in Drop Zones you must defend your allies or sabotage an AIM structure, as they explained in a publication on the PlayStation Blog. The title will be available from 4th of September on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. However, will later make its debut on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.