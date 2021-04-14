the new trailer is a real madness

Universal has released the Amazing new trailer for Fast & Furious 9, a film that will see the light on June 25 in theaters – if the pandemic allows it, of course. If you have been able to enjoy the latest feature films in the saga, you will surely know that impossible action scenes became the main focus. Gone are those times when racing was a fundamental part of the argument.

In the ninth installment, of course, they’ll keep the frantic pace how successful it has been. Even in the Fast & Furious 9 trailer we can see a scene that, apparently, take a couple of characters to space. Yes, you read that right. It is worth mentioning that leaving the planet was already one of the objectives of Vin Diesel, who in addition to starring in the film is also a producer.

Trailer in Spanish:

Trailer in English:

Developing…

