inXile Entertainmente will say goodbye as a third-party studio with Wasteland 3 and since it is a couple of months before its debut, the team took advantage of this summer’s video game showcase to showcase the exciting new trailer for this installment.

During the Future Games Show 2020, Brian Fargo, creator of Fallout and head of inXile Entertainment was in charge of presenting the new trailer for Wasteland 3, a game that marks its end as a third-party studio since it is now part of Xbox Game Studios. In it, we can see the hostile environment that Colorado, United States has become, in this post-apocalyptic stage where surviving is the norm. Also, the preview shows part of the gameplay that, as you know, is carried out from an isometric view.

Finally, Brian Fargo confirmed that Wasteland 3 will arrive on August 28 on PS4 and Xbox One, while on that date it will do the same on PC for Windows, Mac and Linux.

