The new trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’ shows how James Gunn wants to blow up the solemnity of the DC Universe

Many things can be thrown in the face of ‘The Suicide Squad’, but certainly not that it is a proposal that opts for the comfortable route. Warner’s courage in implicitly acknowledging that the dark tone but with a parodic point (although not too much, let’s not take the Joker to tigernut) from the first ‘Suicide Squad’ it didn’t work.

It is not normal there is such a recent movie and whose great contribution to the DC Universe, Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie, continues to kick off. But everything indicates that on this occasion, the decision is to have a professional iconoclast -James Gunn, co-writing and directing-, and to propose a film that is officially a sequel, but that rather works as a rethinking of the tone, the aesthetics and history of the first.

Marvel sit down, James Gunn president

This new trailer continues to channel that curious mix of Gunn’s own superhero fantasies, such as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, but with a tone and style that seems to salute the war movies of the seventies. Gunn has already stated that his primary inspiration is the group’s original comics in that decade., and it’s great news, because that involves brutality, outdated humor, and explosive action.

With Idris Elba and Margot Robbie clearly defined as the two (logical) centers of attentionIn the trailer we also see Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), all of them coming from the first movie. And also Savant (Michael Rooker), SolSoria (Alice Braga), TDK (Nathan Fillion), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Weasel (Sean Gunn) and Camila ( Mikaela Hoover). A true collective film that will shoot (to kill) with paint of indelible colors on August 6.