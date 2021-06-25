The new trailer for ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ brings back a character from the beginning of the MCU

While we continue counting the days to meet again with Marvel on the big screen by the hand of ‘Black Widow’ on July 9, the studio is already thinking about the next title that will hit theaters: ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’. The movie starring Simu Liu has just released its new trailer:

In this advance we finally see the real Mandarin, not the impostor played by Ben Kingsley in ‘Iron Man 3’, played by Tony Leung. We also see him using the power of the rings that give title to the film directed by Destin Cretton. As we have already seen, the rings have been turned into bracelets in the MCU version.

Only in theaters

There is an important thing to note before the premiere of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ and that is the promotional campaign does not say anything about Disney + at the moment and only mentions cinemas. ‘Black Widow’ will have a simultaneous premiere in theaters and on Disney + paying an extra for Premium Access, but it seems that on September 3 we will only be able to choose cinemas to see the first Asian hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The cast of the film is completed with Awkwafina as Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, and Fala Chen as Jiang Li.