The new trailer for ‘Loki’ is simply spectacular

We already have the new trailer for Loki, the third series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will tell the adventures of one of the favorite characters of the house of ideas after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Let’s recap. During the movie, the Avengers decide to travel back in time to retrieve the Infinity Gems and be able to reverse the clicking of Thanos which wiped out 50% of life in the entire galaxy. But while they tried Loki was made with the Tesseract containing the gem of space.

Used correctly, it can open portals to any part of the universe and thus provide interdimensional travel. It is the way that during Avengers (2012) the scientist Erik selvigUnder the influence of Loki, he builds a Tesseract-powered machine that opened a massive portal for the Chitauri army.

‘Loki’ is the possible introduction to Kang, the Conqueror, the future villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer tells us that we are going to follow Loki’s adventures in different important moments, from different times and different places.

The series will also show, for the first time, the Guardians of Time, time travelers from the end of the universe, the last living creatures in existence, and enemies of Kang, The Conqueror.

This will be the new great villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whoever replaces Thanos for probably the next decade. In fact, the studio already has the actor who will play it. It is Jonathan Majors who we can see in The Last Black Man in San Francisco or the Lovecraft Country series. According to rumors, we could see it for the first time in Ant-Man 3.

In fact, it is unlikely that we will see Kang for the first time in a series, and Marvel is waiting for his first appearance to be in one of the big movie productions. So in Loki, the children will probably be screened Guardians of Time, who even talk about a future threat or refer to the villain, but not much else.

Loki opens on June 11, starring Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant. Creator Michael Waldron is also the series’ lead writer and executive producer, with Kate Herron directing all episodes of the first season. It can be seen, exclusively, in Disney Plus.

