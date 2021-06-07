The new trailer for ‘Loki’ confirms that the character is of fluid sex

Three days after the premiere of ‘Loki’, a new detail of the character is discovered about which the followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had already been speculating. Those who have read the comics will know that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) can modify his physical appearance at will and on several occasions has appeared as a woman or has been reincarnated in one, and that is that in Norse mythology the God of Lies changes sex and gender at will. This facet of the character had not been seen in the movies, but the new advancement in networks of the Disney + series has opened the door to new possibilities.

POV: You’ve just arrived at the TVA? Marvel Studios’ #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 ? Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

“POV (Point of View): You just arrived at the Temporal Variation Authority. Marvel Studios #Loki Comes to Disney + on Friday”. In the trailer you can see the character’s mugshot at the end and it shows data filled in with unknowns, but it can clearly be seen that next to the “sex” box “fluent” has been written. Tom Hiddleston already announced something about this dimension of his character and fans were eager for official confirmation.

The series will follow the character after ‘Avengers: Endgame’, played again by the same actor, of course. Directed by Kate Herron and the script is by Michael Waldron, screenwriter of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and ‘Rick and Morty’. The cast is completed by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

More representation

In a different vein and because the character’s pansexuality is another aspect yet to be explored in the UCM, it seems that at least the demands of the LGTBI + community to include non-binary realities in these projects are beginning to be heard. For example Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) in ‘Eternals’ will be the first openly gay character in the movies and will be followed by Miss America (Xochitl Gomez) in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, lesbian and Latin American; They are probably also more explicit at the end with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, but we will have to wait until May 6, 2022 to verify it.

Loki premieres on Disney + this June 9.