The new trailer for ‘Foundation’ confirms the premiere date on Apple tv +

One of the most anticipated adaptations of the year already has a release date. This is Fundación, the series inspired by the novels by Isaac Asimov that Apple TV + announced for September. Fundación will have ten episodes, broadcast weekly during every Friday. Although, initially, the first three chapters will be available from the opening day through the platform.

The synopsis offered by Apple TV + explains: “Foundation tells the story of a band of exiles and their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.” According to Goyer, regarding the production, “in the decades that have passed since the ‘Foundation Series’ was first published, Asimov’s prophetic science fiction work has never been as relevant as it is now. ”. The series will be released on September 24, 2021.

Deepening his relationship with Asimov’s work, Goyer explained: “As a young man, I devoured Fundación books and dreamed of seeing them one day on screen, but a feature film did not seem enough for something so ambitious. Thanks to today’s broad streaming landscape and a valuable collaboration with Apple and Skydance, we can now bring the literary series to the screen in a way that really does it justice. “

The cast of ‘Foundation’

The series features Jared harris (Hari Seldon), Lee Pace (Brother Day, Emperor of the Galaxy), Lou llobell (Gaal Dornik), Leah harvey (Salvor Hardin), Laura Birn (Eto Demerzel), Terrence mann (Brother Dusk) and Cassian bilton (Brother Dawn). One of the participations that attracts the most attention is that of Harris, who has already been to the Emmy, like Lee Pace.

The production company in charge of the project is Skydance Television. The Foundation is written by David S. Goyer, who was previously in Batman Begins and Man of Steel, and Josh Friedman. On the other hand, executive production integrates the work of Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.

Next, the teaser for Fundación.

