The new Toyota Yaris Cross has an official price for the Spanish market

As the SUV’s they have “stolen the soul of the customers”, the brands have been completing their ranges. Toyota It is one of the firms that has experienced the greatest growth, especially in recent years. To the RAV4 it was followed by the successful C-HR and later the Highlander. They all have as a common point, in addition to a very graceful aesthetic, that their powertrain is hybrid. However there was a problem, they were framed in the highest segments.

Until the Toyota yaris cross, the all-way version of the Yaris. We have spoken of this model on several occasions since it allows the firm to compete with heavyweights such as the Peugeot 2008 or Volkswagen T-Cross. Well, after several months of waiting, we can say that its arrival on the market is official. The brand’s Spanish subsidiary has published the official list of versions and prices with which it will be available in our country. Attentive…

The Toyota Yaris Cross is available in three finishes: Style, Adventure and Pemiere Edition

In the first commercial stage the Toyota Yaris Cross will be available in two finishes: Style Y Adventure. Also, add a release version call Premiere Edition. Later, when sales take off, two complementary ones will be added: Business Plus and Active Tech. In all cases, the standard equipment level will be generous, including different options to customize its exterior and interior aesthetics.

According to Toyota, Style version it will be the most “configurable” of the entire range. To do this, it will have elements such as 18-inch bi-tone alloy wheels. In addition, you will optionally have the option to mount bi-tone bodywork and the Pack Style Plus. For his part, Adventure finish It will convey the more adventurous side thanks to the fact that it will equip the AWD-i electric intelligent all-wheel drive system as standard. In addition, it will offer a more off-road image.

The design team, in this version, has endowed the Yaris Cross with front and rear moldings finished in silver. As a complement it has roof bars or that can only be purchased with two-tone bodywork. In this case, it has the exclusive combination in Jet Black and Amber. Finally, the special launch ending Premiere Edition adds an exclusive two-tone Amber body color not available on the others.

Yaris Cross prices for Spain …

Considering the crew of the new Yaris Cross and its level of personalization, the brand expects its sales to be remarkable. To make it easier for customers to decide on it, they have created a very attractive range with accurate prices. In the attached table you can check the start-up fee, which, although high, will not take long to go down with discounts applied in the commercial network.

What’s more, These rates do not have the discount for financing applied. Customers who opt for the Easy Plus program will have a monthly fee of 195 euros for the Style version. In case of opting for the most complete Premiere Edition, the fee goes up to 240 euros per month. A very interesting option, as it offers 4-year warranty and another 4-year maintenance included.

If you want one, the order book for our country is now open, so don’t think about it …

Engine Transmission Finish Official Price Discount Final Price Engine Transmission Finish Official Price Discount Final Price 1.5 Hybrid 116 CV Automatic e-CVT Style 27,750 € 3,400 € 24,350 € 1.5 Hybrid 116 CV Automatic e-CVT Style Bi-Tone 28,650 € 3,400 € 25,250 € 1.5 Hybrid 116 hp Automatic e-CVT Style Plus € 29,500 € 3,400 € 26,100 1.5 Hybrid 116 hp Automatic e-CVT Adventure € 30,650 € 3,400 € 27,250 1.5 Hybrid 116 hp Automatic e-CVT Premiere Edition € 33,700 € 3,400 € 29,400

Source – Toyota