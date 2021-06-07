The new Toyota Aygo 2022 will be manufactured in the Czech Republic for all of Europe

The Toyota factory in Kolin, Czech Republic, will have a new model in its production lines, starting at the end of the year. The Japanese firm has assigned the small urban model, the Toyota Aygo, to this manufacturing site, for now well below its optimal capacity with only the new Yaris in assembly. Toyota will also announce the model name in the coming months.

The new generation of Toyota Aygo is getting closer and closer. The new urban model of the Japanese brand has been specially designed for Europe, and advanced just a few months ago with the Toyota Aygo X Prologue concept, a preview with a very attractive and modern design that promises to break into its category with great force.

Since the beginning of the year, Toyota has carried out adaptation work on the production lines of the Kolin factory, the Czech Republic, after the purchase process of this production site, shared with PSA, was completed. A significant investment with which the assembly lines have been adapted for the new Yaris and also for the urban one that will arrive at the end of the year, the replacement for the Toyota Aygo.

The Toyota factory in Kolin, Czech Republic, where the Toyota Aygo 2022 will be manufactured

Everything ready in the Czech Republic for the production of the Toyota Aygo

Thus, everything is ready for the arrival of this model, which Toyota has officially confirmed through a statement, stating that the new A-segment model “underscores the company’s commitment to expand European production after its recent announcement to grow to 1.5 million sales in Europe by 2025. We are confident that this model will make a significant contribution to Toyota’s European growth and underscores our commitment to the region. ‘

A statement by Marvin Cooke, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Europe, who added that “It is an accessible entry point to the brand for customers in the A segment and, since it shares the same platform as the Yaris and Yaris Cross, it will help generate the economies of scale needed to produce small cars. ‘

The new model that will replace the Aygo has been conceived on the new TGNA modular platform. Specifically, the GA-B section for smaller models, the same base as the Yaris but with a shorter wheelbase. The model, of which its final commercial name is unknown and also points to a new one, will be offered with an engine of three-cylinder gasoline, which the brand can offer with 12 Volt light hybridization. Some specifications that we will know next fall, when it is estimated that it will be presented.

