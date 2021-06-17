The new TicWatch E3 is the cheapest WearOS watch with Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor on the market

If you are looking for a watch with WearOS and the latest Qualcomm processor, you should take a look at the new TicWatch E3.

From Mobvoi we have tested smarwatches like the TicWatch GTH or more recently the TicWatch Pro S. Now the company brings us another WearOS-based smartwatch, this time with a most affordable price, but not for that reason with less interesting characteristics.

The new TicWatch E3 It is official, and it is the third generation of the family of reduced price smartwatches by Mobvoi. But this time, he lands with a improved processor and many new health and sport features.

TicWatch E3, all the information

TicWatch E3 Specifications Dimensions 44 X 47 X12.6 mm

32 grams Screen 1.3 inch

360 x 360 pixels

2.5DProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100RAM1GBOperation SystemWearOS by GoogleStorage8GBpositioningGPS + Glonass + BeidouBattery380mAh

Magnetic charge Protection IP68

Suitable for water sports Other NFC compatible with Google Pay, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, speaker, microphone, SpO2, accelerometer, gyroscope, HD PPG Departure date June 16 Starting price 199.99 euros

The TicWatch E3 maintains the minimalist design philosophy of the rest of the members of the TicWatch E series. It has a clean design, with circular screen and two physical buttons on the right side.

Arrives with a silicone strap and its body is made of a combination of plastic and aluminum. Also has IP68 protection and your screen has a 2.5D curvature.

The screen in question does not use AMOLED technology like other models of the brand, but it is a IPS screen 1.3-inch, with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.

The watch arrives with not one, but two different silicone straps that users can easily exchange.

All of this is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 processor, the latest generation of Qualcomm chips for smart watches, with great improvements in terms of energy efficiency and performance. It is accompanied by 1 GB of RAM, and there are no missing additions such as the NFC compatible with Google Pay.

Regarding health and sports functions, we have more than 20 sport modes to choose from and support for the TicMotion system, with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, measurement of blood oxygen level and stress level, and automatic sleep monitor.

TicWatch E3 price and where to buy it

The TicWatch E3 is priced at 199.99 euros. It can be purchased through the company’s official store from June 16.

Related topics: Wear OS, Wearables

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow