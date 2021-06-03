The new thing from Spotify is called “Only you” and judges you by your musical tastes | Technology

“Only you” is a section within Spotify where you can see what the application has to say about your musical tastes.

Spotify has just released “Solo tú”, a kind of “Wrapped” but in the middle of the year and focusing on music tastes rather than number of views. This new feature has as its main novelty that the streaming music company makes comments about the songs, genres and musical tastes that we have.

These comments are always well-intentioned and with a certain humorous eagerness, they should not be taken as an offense. What’s more, the company has said they have launched this feature to celebrate the way users listen to music, both for those who put an album from start to finish and for those who combine rock and cumbia songs in the same playlist.

If you have become curious to know what Spotify has to say about your musical tastes, all you have to do is enter the application and verify that this feature has been activated. It has to appear in the start menu, if you see that you still don’t have it, what you will have to do is check any pending update or restart the application.

Once it appears, what you have to do is press to start the carousel that Spotify has prepared. The succession of images will focus first on the combination of songs and then it will be derived in the genres and years of publication of the songs listened to.. In addition, it has an interactive section in which the user can choose between several groups to form a fictitious dinner.

After finishing all this mini event within Spotify, the application will show different options to share the results. The truth is that this initiative is curious and shows an interaction factor with users that other streaming music services do not have. Now what remains is to wait for the big Spotify event that will be Wrapped 2021.