The arrival of the Tesla Model Y in Europe could happen at any time, since the electric car was already seen driving on Dutch roads in test mode

The new Tesla Model Y it is one step away from conquering the European market, and its arrival has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that affected the brand’s launch plans. However, Tesla It is already carrying out tests of the vehicle on Dutch territory, which indicates that it may soon be available for the market.

It should be noted that in order to sell the Model Y In Europe, Tesla needs to pass a series of tests and approvals, both in terms of safety, consumption and other technical aspects.

He Model Y includes advanced driving aids such as Autopilot, a system that is also different in the European Union due to the different laws that regulate autonomous and semi-autonomous driving. An example of this is the parked car calling feature, which is severely limited in Europe.

For these and some other reasons, the European Tesla Model Y must undergo different tests, but the fact that it has already begun to perform represents a great step.

Through social networks, the Tesla Owners Club from the Netherlands has managed to take a photograph of these tests, of what will probably be the first Model Y driven in Europe.

Vandaag voor het eerst gezien op de Nederlandse wegen, de model Y. Het enige exemplaar in Nederland op dit moment (met Amerikaanse stekkeraansluitingen). Tesla test dit model nu op by Nederlandse wegen. pic.twitter.com/Yt0Q1Ry03F – Tesla Owners Club Nederland (@TeslaOwnersNL) June 14, 2020

It was in the city of Tilburg, in the Netherlands, that Tesla employees used a supercharger to fill the batteries; moment they took the opportunity to take the photograph that shows the electric car in the territory.

Something that they could see in the Tesla owners club is that a CCSÂ adapter had to be used to recharge the car, which means that the Model Y The one being used was an American model, and although its driving is not exactly legal, the tests could be carried out thanks to the fact that it has a special license plate used by manufacturers to test prototypes on real roads.

The Model Y will be one of Tesla’s vehicles to be built in the next ‘gigafactory’ in Berlin, which is also still under construction. It is estimated that it will be for the next year when the Model Tesla Y leaves the factory’s production line, becoming one of the best purchase options for its SUV design and its top prize. affordable than the Tesla Model X.

