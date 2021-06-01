The new Tesla Model S and X will be equipped with AMD technology to run games

06/01/2021 at 1:46 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Tesla vehicles are quite attractive for a number of reasons. In addition to an elegant design, fully electric and with amazing performance, they also have a unique entertainment system inside, where through a panel they can control all aspects of the car, and play many of the latest titles. Now the most staunch to the signature are very aware of the new Tesla Model X and S, which in addition to being equipped with the latest automotive technology, will also incorporate a unique entertainment system so far in a car. And it is that AMD will carry its RDNA 2 graphics architecture existing in its last cards to the aforementioned Tesla vehicles.

The information has been collected through the Computex 2021 event, where AMD has given a conference in which it has mentioned its work on the latest Tesla vehicles. There it has revealed that its RDNA 2 technology, which we can find in the latest graphics cards of the firm, will also be in the new Tesla Model X and S. This would mean that both models would incorporate a unique entertainment system, which may also run certain AAA character sets. With up to 10 TFLOPS of powerIf we look at it from a theoretical point of view, we would be talking about a system only slightly lower than a PS5.

This suggests that Tesla could be counted as one more platform when developing video games. For this, it is possible that many are encouraged to develop for Linux, as it will be necessary according to this job offer published by Tesla itself.