There is a revolution going on. In the industrial revolution, agrarian society gave way to mass production. The new revolution is being called the knowledge revolution and does the exact opposite. The concept of mass is being replaced by smaller productions, customized for small groups, or even individuals, and what transforms the culture from massification to personalization is technological speed.

Currently, the market demands flexibility and speed due to the huge competition. In addition, it is cheap to customize, which in the past required a whole chain of stopped production to modernize a small item such as a cigarette lighter in the car, nowadays just a click is required. That’s why ideas are possible. This new concept poses great challenges for economists around the world. A knowledge-based economy comprises the use of unlimited resources and this is the big difference.

Most of the production of the future will not be carried out in factories or industries, but in planes, hotels or even at home. Different types of work are moving to different locations. According to experts 65% of the jobs of students who are starting their educational journey today, do not yet exist. Schools do not teach the techniques and needs of the future. One of the characteristics of the new emerging society, not only economic, but also social, is diversity, because there is a great variety of everything that education needs to accompany this transformation. Education needs to be revised and personalized, children and young people are the professionals of the future, they are individuals with multiple intelligences and must be treated as such. For scholars, current education is outdated and still permeates the concept of teaching as a mass production line. The knowledge revolution needs to go hand in hand with all aspects that involve modern thinking, so that the companies of the future do not suffer from a lack of qualification in the market.

The American writer and futurist Alvin Toffler, with a doctorate in Letters, Laws and Science, known for his writings on the digital revolution, the communications revolution and technological singularity, theorizes that in a world where everything changes quickly, it is better to know how to learn , unlearning and relearning to adapt, than knowing deeply a subject that tends to become obsolete. His most famous phrase is: “change is not simply necessary for life – it is life”. This is the main characteristic of the professionals of the future and that is why leadership positions are increasingly being occupied by young people.

The age of technology has increased the connection between countries and consequently impacts the economy. This system is a dynamic and constantly changing system and will have an almost instantaneous impact on the careers of the future that are driven by crises and new technologies. Today’s professionals are facing a journey of transformation in their mindset. Relationships have changed and generate new behavior, new tools allow new connections and use appropriate processes that enable new skills and thus change the organizational culture, that is, the essence of the organization. This new culture is based on developing behavioral skills.

According to Luciano Mello, vice president of Success People – a personal development and people management company based in São Paulo – digital transformation is far beyond the adoption of new technologies. The innovation ecosystems completely change the business model: “Lifelong Learning is the culture of learning for a lifetime, understanding that the knowledge we acquire now may not be useful or applicable tomorrow. The culture of learning requires rethinking the form of leadership The leader who obtains control and command does not allow innovation. The role of mentor leading the way is what modern companies look for. Psychological security is increasingly on the agenda, it is essential that companies create an enabling environment for their employees. collaborators to expand their knowledge and generate collaborative solutions. This is innovation “.

The political, social, economic and health crisis is globalized. The industrial revolution has brought us countless bureaucracies and our economic system is lagging behind. Education is lagging behind, and we are in a time of uncertainty. It is a phase of transition, of reformulating thinking and recreating market structures.

For Cristiano Salomão, founder of Saber de Luz Produções Culturais who has been working for more than 10 years in the creation of cultural and educational projects focused on futuristic studies and research, since artificial intelligence performs technical skills better than human beings, it opens space for new skills: “Beta Culture, this is about the state of experimentation and is directly linked to the thirst for knowledge and experience. Culture, is nothing more than customs, habits and skills acquired by a society and transformation is intrinsic that it provides. Whenever we start a search on the internet, we are using free time to continue learning. In the near future we will not have free time, freedom will be synonymous with opening our eyes to new horizons and consequently new possibilities “.

