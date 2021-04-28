the new SUV, on sale in June

The new Citroën C3 Aircross, which is manufactured in the Aragonese plant of Figueruelas, will arrive in dealerships this June, although the brand already supports orders. Incorporate some changes aesthetic compared to the current model, to give it a more modern touch and improve the style, equipment and personalization of the new SUV. Among them stand out a new front, which gives it a more robust appearance, and LED headlights as standard across the range.

Personalization is back on the limelight, with up 70 possible combinations outside, combining shades and rims. In addition to the two roof shades, three new colors are added to the range: Kaki Gray, Voltaic Blue and the luminous Polar White, creating a range of 7 shades. Inside, opens three new environments: Urban Blue, Metropolitan Graphite and Hype Gray, as well as a new central screen that goes from 7 to 9 inches.

New 9-inch screen on the Citroën C3 Aircross.

Regarding the engines, the new Citroën C3 Aircross is offered with gasoline and diesel alternatives, with manual and automatic boxes of six relationships. At the moment no light hybridization variant is contemplated.

PureTech 110 6V, from 5.2 liters / 100 km of average consumption and 117 g / km CO2

PureTech 130 EAT6, from 5.6 liters and 128 g / km CO2

BlueHDi 110 6V, from 4.2 liters and 110 g / km CO2

BlueHDi 120 EAT6, from 4.8 liters and 125 g / km CO2

If you want to know the opinions about any car, you can already ask all the doubts to real owners. Through a new collaborative platform, they themselves will give you their personal and independent opinion. You can do it now by entering here.

Citroën C3 Aircross: all its prices

The new Citroën C3 Aircross starts with a price starting at 16,290 euros, with the promotion of the brand included, to those who 1,000 euros can be deducted from them if you choose to finance the car with Citroën.

C3 Aircross PureTech 110 manual Live Pack: € 16,290

C3 Aircross BlueHDi 110 manual Live Pack: € 17,270

C3 Aircross PureTech 110 manual Feel: € 17,360

C3 Aircross BlueHDi 110 manual Feel: € 18,350

C3 Aircross PureTech 110 manual Feel Pack: € 19,180

C3 Aircross PureTech 130 Automatic Feel Pack: € 21,260

C3 Aircross BlueHDi 110 manual Feel Pack: € 20,170

C3 Aircross PureTech 110 manual Shine: € 21,030

C3 Aircross PureTech 130 Automatic Shine: € 23,110

C3 Aircross BlueHDi 110 manual Shine: € 22,020

C3 Aircross BlueHDi 120 Automatic Shine: € 24,770

C3 Aircross PureTech 110 S&S 6v C-Series: € 19,230

C3 Aircross BlueHDi 110 S&S 6v C-Series: € 20,220

Citroën C3 Aircross: main equipment

From the basic finish, Live Pack, the Citroën C3 Aircross carries very complete in its standard equipment. As options to highlight in the Shine finish, the practicable panoramic roof, which is offered for 950 euros, Park Assist (180º rear view camera, Front and rear parking aid, Blind Spot Surveillance System), for 400 euros or Grip Control, for 300 euros.

Main standard equipment from the most basic finish Live Pack:

ECOLED lights, Heated and electric exterior mirrors, ESP (dynamic stability control), Audio system with Bluetooth hands-free kit and USB socket , ABS with electronic brake distributor and emergency braking aid, Automatic lighting, 6 airbags (front, front side and curtain), Front electric windows, Hill assist, 12V socket, Under-inflated tire detector, On-board computer, Alert for involuntary lane departure, 16 ” wheel trims, Recommended break indicator (Coffee Break Alert), Anti-puncture kit, Recognition of speed limit signs, Rear folding seats 2 / 3 – 1/3, 3D effect rear light signature, Isofix rear side seats, Citroën Connect Radio DAB , Steering wheel adjustable in height and depth and Air Conditioning.