The world of the most exclusive supercars is still very much alive. Do not miss the latest creations from Ferrari, Radford or the new Swiss brand Morand Cars.

May 6, 2021 (2:45 PM CET)

The new supercars to come.

The list of dream vehicles it does not stop growing. From the most traditional brands such as Ferrari, through others that are resurrected, such as Radford, to new ones with very, very elevated views, like Morand. These three manufacturers, each in its own dimension, are the protagonists of the new batch of supercars that will arrive in the coming years.

Ferrari She is an expert in these matters. Not only for its exclusive and spectacular supercars, but also for all those special and limited editions that reach a lucky few. Sure the 812 Superfast you already know it: now, from Maranello, they present us two new special versions created on the Italian berlinetta.

Ferrari 812 Competizione and Competizione A.

Ferrari 812 Competizione: new record heights

The new Ferrari 812 Competizione and Competizione A, the latter with targa body, they come to surprise us again. Mechanics, set-up, design and aerodynamics have been tuned to raise the 812 Superfast’s sporting standards. If you still have the brutal V12 6.5 naturally aspirated engine, but now with 830 hp at 9,500 rpm and 692 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It is, in its own right, the most powerful Ferrari street engine in history and the one with the highest revs: this mechanics has been optimized in its intake system, with a new fluid dynamics, and in combustion, with less internal friction.

The work of relief it also translates into a spectacular power-to-weight ratio of 1.79 kg / hp. Associated with a automatic double clutch transmission and seven gears, these new 812 Competizione accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.85 seconds and exceed 340 km / h top speed.

More specific details of the Targa version are yet to be known, but of the “closed” Ferrari 812 Competizione we can already see how a slot crosses the hood and roof transversely. The carbon fiber plays a key role in this limited edition, helping to lighten the weight by 38 kg versus the 812 Superfast. We do know that each of these two supercars will be manufactured 599 pieces: the first will be delivered at the end of 2022, at a price (at least in Italy) that reaches the 578,000 euros.

Radford Lotus, very soon.

Radford Lotus Type 62: nod to the past

The British bodybuilder Radford, founded back in 1948, now has its continued into the 21st century with an entirely new company in which the F1 world champion Jenson button puts its grain of sand. His goal is to remain a reference luxury bodybuilder, and for their first creation they have thought of a modern version of the mythical Lotus Type 62.

For this, Radford has the collaboration of Lotus Engineering. In fact, this new sports car has all the ballots to settle on the same aluminum platform as current Lotus Exige and Lotus Evora. At the moment little is known about this creation and the complete intentions of the company, which tries to rescue the success that the bodybuilder had in the 50s and 60s of the last century, when Bentley, Rolls-Royce or Mini vehicles were transformed. His creations promise to be of authentic luxury and with a high degree of customization.

“It’s going to be really analog and cool, but with all the improvements you’d expect from a Radford. It will drive like nothing else, there is a purity to driving that is lost in many cars today. I will make sure to create a car for the driver, a trait that is embedded in the DNA of all Lotus cars, ”he says. Jenson button.

Morand’s future creation will look very similar to this.

Morand Cars: new dream hypercar

Putting the icing on the cake we find the first creation of Morand Cars: a new manufacturer founded in Switzerland by Benoit Morand and Eric Boullier, the latter present in the decade present in F1 with the McLaren and Lotus teams. The intention of both is to give life to a hypercar that reaches 2,000 hp of power, with versions either one hundred percent electric or hybrid with a V10 engine.

The carbon fiber and lightness (around 1,300 kg in weight) will be the watchword of the new Morand Cars beast, with a aggressive design and a mechanics to match the circumstances, that catapult it up to 400 km / h top speed and up to 200 km / h in just 6.5 seconds. In the case of electric variant, will have four electric motors to reach up to 1,950 hp. In addition, it promises to have a battery capable of charging much faster than the current ones: from Auto motor und sport they ensure that the recharge times will range between 2 and 10 minutes, depending on the charging point.

The plug-in hybrid variant of the Morand Cars hypercar will bet on a 5.2-liter V10 naturally aspirated gasoline engine, accompanied by three electric motors, for a combined power of 1,100 CV and a electric autonomy of about 70 kilometers (301 km in the case of electric). Only 73 units will be manufactured in total and their arrival is scheduled for 2023.