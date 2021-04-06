the new steps for its foundation

There is not a day that you do not remember your child. Ana Obregon weeps bitterly the absence of the one without a doubt, it was the most important love of his life. Cancer took away what he loved most, but since his departure he has been fighting so that his name and his fight for the most disadvantaged do not fall on deaf ears.

From the first moment, the television presenter and actress was clear that she would set up a foundation with the name of Álex to give birth, support research and help relatives of sick people. He informed himself, sought the advice of the best and began, with the help of his son’s father, Alessandro Lequio, to organize the how, where and with whom.

This newspaper has learned that Ana has already had various conversations with high-level doctors from the prestigious Vall d’Hebron hospital from Barcelona, ​​specializing in oncological diseases, to intertwine his project with that carried out by some of the top managers of the center, called Imperas.

In search of solutions for sarcomas (a condition that Alex suffered), they try to find a way in which to give voice and generate greater scientific interest to centralize the diagnosis of this type of tumors in specialized centers and with the appropriate means.