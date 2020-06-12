By Sebastian Quiroz

06/12/2020 1:05 pm

After filtration, EA has confirmed the existence of this new project, in addition to giving us an exact date and time for his first official video look:

Pilots Wanted. Tune in for the reveal trailer of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time: https://t.co/ULwkIhQy2y pic.twitter.com/L0Z3jC2c3j – EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 12, 2020

“Pilots are wanted. Tune in to the reveal of the Star Wars: Squadrons trailer this Monday, June 15 at 8:00 AM Pacific Time. ”

This translates to 10:00 AM here on the Mexico City.

Original note: The following week the EA Play Live 2020 presentation will take place, however, It seems that one of the great surprises for this event has been leaked on the Xbox page, we refer to Star Wars: Squadrons.

As you may remember, Star Wars: Project Maverick was leaked on the PSN in March, and Xbox has now taken it upon itself to reveal the name of the game and its first details. According to sources familiar with the production of the game, Star Wars: Squadrons is a space combat title. It has a single player campaign, but Squadrons’ main focus is on multiplayer.

The idea is to have players fight each other in team battles with iconic Star Wars ships. Similarly, this game is in development for PC and consoles and will hit the market in autumn 2020, at the moment it is unknown if it will reach PS5 and Xbox Series X. Finally, the game is being developed by EA Motive.

Via: Venture Beat

